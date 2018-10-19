The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here
 

Candidates
Chris Bossley
Susan Carr
Onyeka Dozie
Judy Dueck
Kiersten Duncan
Mike Hayner
Andrew Hegedus
Bhupinder Johar
Lou Jose
Terry Kennedy
Rysa Kronebusch
Chelsa Meadus
Don Mitchell
Chris O'Brian
Rick Pennykid
Andrew Pozsar
Kevin Priebe
Alan Robbie
Gordy Robson
Glenn Schaffrick
Ryan Svendsen
Peter Tam
Elizabeth Taylor
Michael Tuzzi
Ahmed Yousef

 