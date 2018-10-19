Council results for the City of Maple Ridge
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:19PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 6:19PM PDT
The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.
|Candidates
|Chris Bossley
|Susan Carr
|Onyeka Dozie
|Judy Dueck
|Kiersten Duncan
|Mike Hayner
|Andrew Hegedus
|Bhupinder Johar
|Lou Jose
|Terry Kennedy
|Rysa Kronebusch
|Chelsa Meadus
|Don Mitchell
|Chris O'Brian
|Rick Pennykid
|Andrew Pozsar
|Kevin Priebe
|Alan Robbie
|Gordy Robson
|Glenn Schaffrick
|Ryan Svendsen
|Peter Tam
|Elizabeth Taylor
|Michael Tuzzi
|Ahmed Yousef