

CTV Vancouver





The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.



Candidates Ben Craig Bonita Zarrillo Brent Asmundson Chris Wilson Craig Hodge Darryl Stickler Dennis Marsden Devan Robertson Geoffrey Hunt Ian Soutar Massimo Mandarino Nicola Spurling Paul Lambert Rob Bottos Robert Mazzarolo Sean Lee Steve Kim Teri Towner Trish Mandewo



