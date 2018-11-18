

The province is expected to introduce a new act that would pave the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

On Monday, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena will address the media and is anticipated to introduce the passenger transportation amendment act.

A coalition pushing for ride-sharing is not celebrating just yet.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Ian Tostenson with Ridesharing Now For BC. “The government said ridesharing by September 2019. So that’s the big test: will we be able to use that app in 2019?”

During the last election, the NDP government promised to allow services, such as Uber and Lyft, into the province by the end of 2017.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi