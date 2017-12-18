

Complaining about cab service has become something of a holiday tradition among party-goers in Vancouver, and now they're being joined by a prominent name in the city's hotel industry.

Over the weekend, Philip Meyer, managing director at the Hotel Georgia, used social media to complain about the lack of available taxis during the busy holiday season.

"Last night was a very difficult night to get our guests home and we are expecting tonight to be the same," Meyer tweeted on Saturday.

"There are just not enough taxis to service the demand. People need a choice and Vancouver needs [ride-sharing] as soon as possible."

Meyer did not respond to a request to expand on his concerns for CTV News Monday.

His tweet tagged both Premier John Horgan and Green leader Andrew Weaver, who are already working toward bringing services such as Uber and Lyft into the province, but at a much slower pace than some would like.

Carolyn Bauer of the Vancouver Taxi Association said the industry sympathizes with frustrated customers, and that cab drivers do their best to help people get around during the holidays.

"We feel for them, the drivers feel for them," Bauer said. "They feel for the passengers who have had to wait for half an hour, an hour, even a little bit longer."

An all-party committee of the B.C. legislature is studying ride-sharing services and is expected to deliver its findings in February, but the government has said that legislative changes that would pave the way for companies such as Uber won't be introduced until fall 2018 at the earliest.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander