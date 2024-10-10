Could Richmond see another political flip this provincial election?

Over the past decade, Richmond, B.C., has seen swings in voter support alternating between a majority of MLAs from the BC Liberals and a majority from the BC NDP over the past decade.

This year, with the collapse of BC United, the BC Conservatives are aiming to swoop and capture in with a mix of veteran politicians and new faces.

Earlier this year, Richmond MLA Teresa Wat was among several former BC United members to cross over to the BC Conservatives. Wat’s a candidate for Richmond-Bridgeport and has represented Richmond in the legislature for more than a decade.

Michelle Mollineaux is the BC Conservative candidate for Richmond-Steveston. This marks her first campaign on the provincial stage. Mollineaux tells CTV News her priorities for the riding include building more schools and examining the curriculum.

“We need to talk about, in the schools, the quality of education,” said Mollineaux. “We need to focus on antisemitism. We need to talk about racism in the classroom and how to mitigate all of that.”

Mollineaux, who lives in Vancouver, also addressed criticism she's received for not living in the city or riding she’s campaigning to represent.

“Me living in Vancouver should not be the issue. I bring a lot to Richmond-Steveston. I have worked in Richmond for over eight years,” said Mollineaux, a tech-sector worker. “I’ve been a long-time advocate and mentor to (local) Grade 12 students for the last eight years.”

Richmond-Steveston MLA incumbent Kelly Greene, a BC NDP member, is focusing on her Richmond roots as part of her campaign.

“Richmond-Steveston feels very strongly that their representation is better when the person that represents them lives here,” Greene told CTV News. “There are aspects of this community that I think it’s very important for the representative to live there.”

Greene lists housing and health care among her top priorities for the riding.

Earlier this year, protests erupted outside Richmond City Hall as council debated plans to establish a supervised consumption site in Richmond Hospital. Ultimately, the plan was shelved at the request of the premier.

“We’re not going to be having a consumption site in Richmond,” said Greene. “We don’t see the need. It’s been assessed and that’s something that’s not going forward but we are making sure there are other supports.”

The BC Conservatives have vowed to shut down all safe consumption sites across the province if elected.

Richmond has four ridings, which have new electoral maps for the 2024 election. They are Richmond-Bridgeport, Richmond-Queensborough, Richmond-Steveston and Richmond Centre.