At Barbarella Pizzeria in Vancouver, the dough isn't the only thing being stretched thin these days. The profits are, too.

The cost of getting the restaurant's fresh ingredients delivered is on the rise, and weekend manager Mike Dunn says that although customers may not realize it, the increasing price of gas in Metro Vancouver is playing a role.

Fuel prices increased by just over a cent per litre on Sunday as B.C. implemented the first of four annual increases to the carbon tax. Critics argue the tax is having a serious impact on the B.C. economy, affecting more than drivers.

As the price of fuel rises, Dunn said the people who deliver the ingredients need to cover those costs. For buyers like his restaurant, it means more expensive deliveries.

"We see it more as a decrease in the discounts they're going to give us on wholesale or large quantities," he told CTV News. "People might not notice that … it's a gas and cost rise rather than they're just grabbing more money."

It's forcing the restaurant to make some tough decisions.

"Do we go with a lower quality product so we can pass on savings to customers, or do we stick with our high standards because we don't want to compromise?"

On Sunday, gas prices in Metro Vancouver sat at more than $1.55 per litre at many stations. They're by far the highest prices in Canada. The average cost of gas in Toronto and Montreal on Sunday hovered around $1.30 per litre and in Calgary it was about $1.20 per litre.

"It's just outrageous, it's crazy how much we're spending now," said Bruce, who was filling up at a Fraser Valley pump. He said he wishes he and his wife had bought a hybrid instead of their truck.

"It's even affecting where we go… we don't go into Vancouver much even. It's even impacting what we decide to do on the weekends. This weekend we stayed around home mostly … just to save on gas."

B.C.'s Premier John Horgan says the province is simply moving forward with a plan to comply with federal regulations to price carbon at $50 per tonne by 2022.

"I don't buy the argument some have put forward that carbon pricing is a drag for the economy," Horgan said on Thursday. "Quite the contrary it's led to innovation and new investment in new technology."

The price of gas in Metro Vancouver could jump another nickel in the coming days as gas companies switch from a winter to a summer blend. At the same time, maintenance work on local refineries is continuing to put a choke on supply.

Back at Barbarella Pizzeria, Dunn says the rising cost of gas is a reality the restaurant has to face. They've tried to keep prices palatable for customers by offering smaller versions of their pizzas at lunch.

"We do everything to keep our prices down, but at a certain point if you want a good pizza you have to pay for it," he said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Roberts