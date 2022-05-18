'Cougar' spotted in Vancouver neighbourhood was actually a large house cat: police

Police were called to a Vancouver neighbourhood for reports of a cougar sighting in the area. What they found was something else.

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News Wednesday that officers were called to the Shaughnessy area Wednesday because of the sighting.

They searched the area the tip came from.

The "cougar" was seen near the intersections of two major streets, Granville and King Edward, a location not far from multiple schools.

They did manage to find the feline, but it wasn't a cougar after all. What they found, Const. Tania Visintin said, was a house cat.

To give some credit to the caller or callers, the cat wasn't an average size. It was a Savannah cat, cross between a domestic cat and an African wild cat known as a serval.

Savannahs are among the largest domestic cats in the world, and have spots and stripes like the wild cat it shares some genes with. But they are much smaller than cougars.

Police said they were able to capture the cat and bring it home, and added that there was no risk to the public.