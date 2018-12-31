A cougar that was recorded lounging outside a Maple Ridge, B.C. home over the weekend was likely waiting to attack the residents' pet cat, according to conservation officers.

Acting Sgt. Don Stahl said the apex predator was stationed right outside a glass door when he arrived at the 287th Street property on Sunday afternoon.

"What I think that cougar was doing, it probably keyed in on that cat through the glass and that's why it was drawn to the home," Stahl told CTV News. "Because cougars, they do target cats, especially where residential areas meet wooded areas or fields. That's an easy prey source for them."

One of the residents, Kevyn Helmer, posted video of the alarming encounter on Facebook. It shows the cougar casually sitting on the deck and paying little mind to Helmer as he watches through the door for several minutes.

"The road is right up there, so if anybody comes walking by – oh, man," Helmer says. "I hope no kids or nobody walking their dog goes by the front gate there."

Fortunately, his cat was inside the house at the time. Helmer said he locked the cat in the bathroom, where it could be heard meowing in the background of his video.

Stahl brought a shotgun to the call, noting that relocation is usually not the preferred option when a cougar exhibits such brazen behaviour.

"In a case like that we don't tranquilize them or relocate adult cougars like that where they're coming into neighbourhoods that blatantly and confidently, waiting in front of people's doors for some prey to come out of a home. They're put down," Stahl said.

He estimated the cougar outside Helmer's house was probably 80 or 90 lbs.

The wildcat was eventually spooked and ran off into a wooded ravine beside the home. Stahl and the RCMP officers drove around the neighbourhood and warned people about the potential dangers, but said they haven't received any other reports of cougar sightings since.

According to WildSafeBC, anyone who encounters a cougar outdoors is advised to keep calm, appear as big as possible and back away slowly while keeping the cougar in view.

"If a cougar shows aggression, or begins following you, respond aggressively in all cases as cougars see you as a meal: keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises. Pick up nearby sticks, rocks, or whatever you have at hand to quickly to use as a weapon if necessary," the organization says on its website.

In the event of an attack, WildSafeBC recommends focusing on the cougar's face and eyes.

Anyone who sees a cougar that could pose an immediate threat to public safety is asked to call conservation officers at 1-877-952-7277.