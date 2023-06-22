Cotton candy that tastes like ketchup? Questionable new confection coming to Vancouver

Cotton candy that tastes like ketchup is the latest eyebrow-raising, summertime offering from French's and a small number of Vancouverites will be able to sample it for free next week.

The company announced the limited edition product – which it describes as "curiously delicious" – in a news release Tuesday.

"It combines some of the best traditions the season has to offer, ketchup and carnivals," the statement says.

"French's Ketchup Cotton Candy again celebrates summer and offers a savoury ketchup flavour balanced with sweetness."

Those who are curious to try the seemingly strange combination of condiment and confection will be able to get a free tub between 10: 30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 27. The samples will be handed out downtown, at 609 Granville St., as long as supplies last.

Lauren Gerliss, the founder of Treats for Us which collaborated with French's on the concoction, promises the creation is "soon-to-be iconic" and said that she jumped at the chance "create something never done before."

For every sample handed out, the company will make a donation of $1 to Food Banks Canada to help support the charity's program that helps feed hungry kids over the summer break.

Last year, French's did a similar promotion when it created a ketchup-flavoured popsicle. Anyone who regrets missing out on the opportunity to try the bright red "Frenchsicle" can still get a taste by following the online recipe. In the past, the company has also released mustard-flavoured donuts.