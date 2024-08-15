Cost of Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension balloons to $6B

The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension will cost $2 billion more than planned and its anticipated opening has been pushed back another year, provincial officials said Thursday.

The updated estimates on cost and timeline came as the Transportation Ministry touted progress on the project, announcing all of the contracts for its construction have now been awarded.

The price tag of the expansion is now estimated at $5.996 billion, up from the $4.01 billion outlined in the 2022 business case for the project.

"The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is being delivered during a time of significant market challenges in British Columbia, across Canada and around the world," the statement from the ministry said, adding the cost has been updated to reflect factors including "rising inflation costs and key commodity escalation, supply-chain pressures and labour-market challenges."

The opening date has been pushed back from late 2028 to late 2029, a move also being attributed – in part – to the "current market climate."