VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Cosmetics retailer Lush laying off staff amid 'scaling down' of Vancouver operations

    Cosmetics brand Lush says it is laying off staff as it scales down operations at its Vancouver facilities. Holiday shoppers check on discounts at a Lush cosmetics store in Denver, Colo. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/ Tatiana Flowers Cosmetics brand Lush says it is laying off staff as it scales down operations at its Vancouver facilities. Holiday shoppers check on discounts at a Lush cosmetics store in Denver, Colo. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/ Tatiana Flowers
    Share

    Cosmetics brand Lush says it is laying off staff as it scales down operations at its Vancouver facilities.

    Amanda Caruso, a spokesperson for the U.K.-based brand, cited privacy concerns while refusing to say how many workers will lose their jobs as part of cuts to the company's Canadian footprint.

    However, she confirmed the scale-down will mean closing a B.C. woodshop the brand ran, and manufacturing operations in Vancouver will be shifted to Toronto.

    Caruso says the moves are meant to deliver operational efficiency and ensure the long-term success of the brand.

    She says the changes won't cause any immediate impacts to Lush shops, its online store or its app services and says some staff will be relocated or transitioned to new roles.

    She adds the changes are expected to be complete by Feb. 26.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News