A major Coquiltam thoroughfare had to be closed westbound Wednesday due to what the mayor described as a fourth incident at a gas line construction site.

In a video post on Facebook, Richard Stewart wrote that Como Lake Avenue was closed again in the morning due to "soil subsidence and collapse of excavation wall causing sinking."

The avenue was blocked off just east of Porter Street.

Drivers were asked to avoid the route entirely if possible.

The mayor said the official detour would take traffic through residential areas and past schools.

The FortisBC worksite was previously closed for about a week due to what the company referred to as a "ground movement."

A stretch of roadway collapsed near the Banting Street intersection in late April.

The inconvenience irked Stewart, who slammed the utility company on social media over what he described as a "sinkhole" opening up in the city.

FortisBC says there's been a few incidents on the project in the past few weeks, but stopped short of calling the incident a "sinkhole."

"There's been two incidents on this project in the past few weeks. It's not really a sinkhole, just a depression of the pavement," said Doug Stout, the vice-president of market development and external relations.

Stout refuted Stewart's description of it as a fourth incident, saying there had been a few incidents in previous years but only two on this project.

He says the large number of utility types and type of soil in the area could be leading to the depressions.

But Stout admitted keeping drivers and residents happy can be hard.

"It's a bit of a juggling act here as we work along this road. We know it's an inconvenience to folks."

There's no timeline on when the incident will be fixed.