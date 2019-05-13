

Mounties in Coquitlam say they will be closing down the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent so that they can re-create a collision that left a child dead and another injured earlier this year.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on March 25. According to police, two vehicles hit each other. One of them spun and hit a group of young pedestrians, including a 13-year-old girl who was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A six-year-old boy was also injured.

"The closure will last about one hour and we will include intermittent openings to ease traffic flow," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. "We apologize for the inconvenience, but it’s important that we do a re-enactment to understand all the circumstances that led to the death of a 13-year-old girl."

Police did not provide any details on what kind of information they're hoping to uncovering, but said no charges will be considered until "all avenues of investigation" have been pursued.

At the time, residents in the area said speeding is a concern.

"Speeding up and down Mariner has never ceased. I even made a report in regards to that. Nothing’s happening," neighbour Mario Viola said.

Grade 6 student Anita Soltani told CTV News she walks this route to school.

"Sometimes the cars don’t even pay attention to the people. They go really fast," she said.

The city’s acting manager of engineering and public works Dana Soong said the intersection hasn’t been on the radar for any safety improvements, and added it has a lower crash rate than other controlled intersections in Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP are looking to speak to any other witnesses or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the collision.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Kendra Mangione