Coquitlam library postpones drag queen story time due to public safety risk

The Coquitlam Public Library decided to postpone a drag queen story time event due to it coinciding with a rally in opposition to teaching gender identity in schools.

The library had planned for the event to occur Saturday, but said because of a protest held by the group 1 Million March 4 Children and the possibility of a protest at the library in response to the event, it decided to reschedule.

“The protest could pose a risk to the public and our staff’s safety,” the Coquitlam Public Library said in a statement to CTV News. “Drag Queen Story Times are meant to be safe, fun, inclusive events, and the expected size of the protest could have impacted patrons’ ability to access the event and other library services in a safe way.”

In September, 1 Million March 4 Children held marches across the country. Organizers of the marches said they were protesting the "premature sexualization and potentially harmful indoctrination" of children, but that they aren't against LGBTQ2S+ people.

Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, a media relations officer with the Coquitlam RCMP, said the library notified the detachment on Oct. 10 of the event, in case of any safety concerns.

“The drag story time is geared for children,” Hodgins said. “We need to take that part into consideration and make sure it’s a safe environment for children and their parents to attend.”

Conni Smudge, a drag queen who has been participating in these story times for the last 10 years, said the event makes children and parents feel a sense of belonging.

“It’s an environment where you can be exactly who you want to be or exactly who you just want to be for that day,” Smudge said.

In January, a drag queen story time event drew protesters and counter-protesters outside the public library. Dozens of Mounties were required to keep the peace between the determined but clearly outnumbered protesters and the group there to confront them.

The library said it’s working with performers to find an alternative date, but hasn’t selected one yet.