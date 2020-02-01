Coquihalla now open between Hope and Merritt after flooding closure
CTV News Vancouver Published Saturday, February 1, 2020 9:55AM PST Last Updated Saturday, February 1, 2020 4:33PM PST
Hwy 5 near Britton Creek rest area looking north on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (DriveBC)
VANCOUVER -- The Coquihalla Highway is now open after an earlier closure because of flooding.
On Saturday morning Hwy 5 was closed for 102 kilometres between Hope and Merritt because of flooding at multiple points on the highway, according to DriveBC.
The road is now open, but DriveBC is warning drivers to drive carefully and expect delays and congestion.