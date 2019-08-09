

CTV News Vancouver





Drive BC is warning motorists to expect delays after part of the Coquihalla Highway was closed to traffic following a vehicle incident Friday afternoon.

In a tweet posted at around 3:40 p.m., the agency said the southbound lanes of Highway 5 were closed south of Othello Road in Hope, and an alternate route had been set up via Highway 8 and Highway 1.

The roadway was partially reopened shortly before 5:45 p.m., with the right lane getting by, but the left lane still closed.

Drive BC did not say what cause the closure was or how long it might before the roadway is fully reopened.