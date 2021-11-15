Coquihalla Highway could see 25 cm of snow overnight, weather warning says

Vancouver -

A highway connecting B.C.’s Lower Mainland to the Interior that closed on Sunday because of flood impacts will be hit with more extreme weather, Environment Canada is warning.

According to the advisory issued Monday afternoon, the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt is expected to see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow before Tuesday night. This comes after there was more than 200 millimetres of rain recorded along the highway from Sunday through Monday morning, leading to flooding, mudslides and lanes even washing into swollen rivers.

“The heavy rain will begin to transition to snow this afternoon as a cold front crosses the region and snow levels drop,” Environment Canada’s warning said.

“Snow will quickly accumulate tonight with up to 25 cm possible by midday Tuesday. Strong and gusty southwest winds may also reduce visibility due to blowing snow.”

However, Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt has already been closed since Sunday evening. B.C.’s transportation ministry has yet to provide an estimated reopening time.

One online update posted at about 12:30 p.m. Monday said southbound lanes of the Coquihalla near Larson Hill, which is about 35 kilometres south of Merritt, had “washed into the river.”

Further east, a winter storm warning was also put in place for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. Up to 25 centimetres is also expected to accumulate there.