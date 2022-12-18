Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions due to multiple 'vehicle incidents'

The Coquihalla closed in both directions Sunday afternoon following crashes on both sides of the highway, according to DriveBC.

An initial incident at Comstock Road around 2 p.m. blocked all lanes northbound. About 30 minutes later, southbound lanes were closed due to a separate, unrelated incident in roughly the same location.

There is no estimated time for reopening and anyone travelling the route is being warned to expect significant delays.

Northbound drivers are being advised that they can detour by using Highway 3 while southbound drivers can take Highway 1 or Highway 5A.

Details about the crashes have not been released by authorities, however multiple social media users reported jack-knifed semis, vehicle rollovers and at least one multi-vehicle pile-up.

The next update is set for 4 p.m.

A winter storm warning was in effect earleir Sunday due to a forecast calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow as well as whipping winds that would reduce visibility.