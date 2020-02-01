VANCOUVER -- The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions for 102 kilometres between Hope and Merritt because of flooding, according to DriveBC.

The closure starts at Othello Road, north of Hope, and continues until Merritt.

There is flooding between Exit 193; Peers Creek Road and Highway 5A; and for 102 kilometres between Hope and Merritt.

DriveBC says there is debris on the road and an assessment is in progress. The next update will be at 12 p.m.