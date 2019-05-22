

Scott Connorton, CTV News Vancouver





Local police and other first responders kicked off Cops for Cancer’s 20th year on Wednesday.

Riders will hit soon the road, pedalling across the Fraser Valley and the B.C. Coast to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“Sadly, cancer is the common disease related cause of death in children and tends to be more aggressive and invasive in adults. And that makes your contributions all the more significant,” says Robert Heimbecker, Director of the BC/Yukon Canadian Cancer Society.

Over $17.9 million has been raised since 1999 on the Tour de Coast and Tour de Valley.

Former Camp Goodtimes participant Casey Wright was named Honourable Chief of Police for the day to help inspire all the Cops for Cancer riders as they hit the pavement on their epic ride.