

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





On CTV Morning Live we connected with Miriam Boucher of Cookina who presented us with some quick and fun recipes to impress your friends at your next gathering. We made pizza crisps, a delightful marinara sauce with roasted garlic and some warm fudgy brownies. Throughout the preparation of each dish we used a range of Cookina products. This made for quick and efficiant execution in the kitchen. I'm notorious for making a mess and my cooking space looking like a whirlwind when I'm done. All the products were dishwasher friendly and reusable, which meant I got to skip my typical cumbersome clean up routine. The team at Cookina has curated a variety of recipes for you to try that you can find on their social media channels. We baked up a storm and you can check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to see how things turned out.