Convicted murderer wanted for breaching parole had 'genuine desire' to change his life, document says

A Parole Board of Canada decision in the case of convicted murderer Jamie Garth Hunt sheds some light on the circumstances surrounding the man currently wanted Canada-wide for breaching his parole conditions.

The 41-year-old was the subject of a public warning from the Victoria Police Department on Thursday. VicPD encouraged anyone who encounters Hunt not to approach or confront him, but to call 911 "immediately."

Police did not say what Hunt's conditions were, nor which ones he breached. The parole document indicates what limits the board imposed, and why.

Hunt was granted day parole on Nov. 1, for a period of six months, according to the document, which was released to CTV News by request.

Parole approval came with a variety of conditions: He must not consume, purchase or possess drugs or alcohol; he must not associate or communicate with any he knows or believes is involved in criminal activity, substance abuse or gang activity; he must follow the treatment plan arranged by his parole supervisor; and he must immediately report all relationships with women, whether sexual or not.

The crime that led to Hunt's imprisonment occurred in 2006, according to the parole board.

The document describes Hunt putting an "associate" of his "former intimate partner" in a headlock and stabbing him several times.

"You then left the area, leaving the victim collapsed and bleeding from stab wounds to his neck," the document reads, addressing Hunt directly, as it does throughout.

The victim later died from his injuries. Hunt began serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in December 2007. He became eligible for parole after 10 years.

The day parole decision indicates that Hunt – who is Metis, but was unaware of his culture and traditions in youth – grew up in a "dysfunctional family setting," did not finish high school, led a transient lifestyle and has "never experienced a sustained period of sobriety in the community."

His criminal history started at a young age and "demonstrates criminal commitment," with no significant gaps in his record, other than times when he was in custody, according to the parole board.

Despite this, the board's decision indicates it was "impressed" by Hunt's understanding of his social history and the ways in which it has contributed to his offending.

"While in custody, you have been actively involved in spiritual and cultural pursuits and you credit this with helping you stay clean and sober," the decision reads.

It also notes that Hunt's most recent psychological risk assessment found him to be displaying "a genuine desire and motivation to make major changes" in his life, and concluded that the risk of him offending violently in the community would be "relatively low" with an effective management plan.

Hunt's case management team also supported his release on day parole, noting "significant improvement" in his behaviour while in prison in recent years.

"To summarize, while your criminal history, performance on past periods of community supervision and your institutional behaviour are all risk aggravating considerations, all the more recent and dynamic considerations are mitigating including your release plan," the parole board decision concludes.

"The board concludes you do not present an undue risk to society, and your day parole would facilitate your reintegration as a law-abiding citizen."

Anyone with information on Hunt's whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 and dial extension 1, or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.