SURREY, B.C. --
A highly-contentious budget has been passed by the City of Surrey after hundreds of the city’s residents took to city hall in dueling rallies Monday night.
The city's five-year financial plan had been criticized due to a lack of budgeted funding for new hires for both RCMP and firefighters, while nearly $130 million has been set aside for the city's transition to a municipal police force.
City council voted 5-4 in support of the five-year draft budget earlier this month and demonstrators at the rally are hoping at least one councillor will have a change of heart before the final vote.
Council chambers were raucous during the debate, before the mayor and several members of his council walked out of the room.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa and Angela Jung.