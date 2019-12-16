SURREY, B.C. -- A highly-contentious budget has been passed by the City of Surrey after hundreds of the city’s residents took to city hall in dueling rallies Monday night.

#Breaking the budget has been passed by Mayor McCallum and those in his coalition. The Mayor did not allow any councillors to speak ahead of the vote due to “safety concerns” https://t.co/JqddSlc8Vu

The city's five-year financial plan had been criticized due to a lack of budgeted funding for new hires for both RCMP and firefighters, while nearly $130 million has been set aside for the city's transition to a municipal police force.

City council voted 5-4 in support of the five-year draft budget earlier this month and demonstrators at the rally are hoping at least one councillor will have a change of heart before the final vote.

Council chambers were raucous during the debate, before the mayor and several members of his council walked out of the room.

Mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition have left the meeting after dueling chants started in the crowd. Some shouting “referendum“ others shouting “Surrey Police”. @CTVVancouver https://t.co/JqddSlc8Vu pic.twitter.com/vpQ49ulnFq — Regan Hasegawa (@rhasegawaCTV) December 17, 2019