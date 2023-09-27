'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes

Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.

CTV News has obtained a memo from Brian Sagar, executive director of communicable disease prevention and control for B.C., notifying workers that “in preparation for the viral respiratory illness (season) this fall and winter” they will be reinstating enhanced infection prevention and control measures in hospitals, family doctors’ offices, and clinics effective Oct. 3.

“(Measures include) continuous medical masking by health-care workers, visitors, contractors, and volunteers in all patient, client, and resident care areas,” reads one of the bullet points of his memo. “Patients, clients, and residents will mask when directed by a health care worker or based on personal choice.”

The memo does not include the word “mandate” or “mandatory” and doesn’t clarify whether anyone will be refused treatment if they don’t wear a mask, leaving room for interpretation.

Earlier this month, some Ontario hospitals reinstated masking mandates in some areas of their facilities, with strong recommendations for the rest.

Those visiting B.C. care home or assisted living residents will not need to mask while in their room, screeners will be back at facility entrances watching for symptoms of respiratory illness, “rigorous hand washing” will be encouraged, and enhanced cleaning will continue.

COVID-19 vaccination requirements will continue for health-care workers, with “self-monitoring for signs and symptoms of illness prior to work and staying home when actively sick.” Patients and visitors do not require vaccinations and there are no occupancy limits, physical distancing requirements, or rapid testing, according to the memo.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix told CTV News that each week 15,000 healthcare workers are calling in sick on average, compared to 9,000 in pre-pandemic times.

The province faced considerable criticism, including from B.C.’s Human Rights Commissioner, when it ended the mandate in April, but defended the move citing declining infection rates for COVID-19.

The provincial health officer and health minister are expected to provide an update on the respiratory virus season, including vaccinations and the plan for hospitals to handle a fall surge, on Thursday.