VANCOUVER -- Canadian travellers have been calling for refunds ever since commercial aviation came to a standstill in March and airlines began issuing vouchers. A petition has garnered tens of thousands of signatures, and some are taking legal action against the airlines.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on the issue last month in Ottawa without committing to a course of action.

"Many Canadians are out of pocket for tickets that they are obviously not going to be using," he said.

While passengers in Canada are entitled to refunds under passenger rights rules, the Canadian Transportation Agency has not enforced that with carriers.

"Airlines facing huge drops in passenger volumes and revenues should not be expected to take steps that could threaten their economic viability," the agency says on its website.

Now, six consumer groups have penned an open letter to the federal government asking officials to enforce passengers' right to a refund.

"This crisis has had a profound impact on Canadians, many of whom have lost their jobs or are otherwise facing a significant reduction in their income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the letter says. "It is surprising, to say the least, that the federal government is not intervening to impose fairer terms of service on the carriers."

The letter, signed by representatives from the Consumers' Association of Canada, the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, Option consommateurs, and Gabor Lukacs of Air Passenger Rights, takes issue with the CTA's stance.

"We are profoundly troubled by the unattributed statements published on the Canadian Transportation Agency’s website, which appear to support the practice of imposing travel vouchers on consumers instead of refunds, showing a blatant disregard of their right to a reimbursement," the letter says.

"We are struggling to reconcile these statements with the Agency’s longstanding and legally binding position for the past 16 years, affirming the rights of passengers to a refund for flights cancelled for any reason, including reasons beyond the carrier’s control."

Would-be travellers who have been trying to use the vouchers have also had problems redeeming them. Air Canada recently changed its restrictive voucher-redemption policies, but is still not providing refunds.