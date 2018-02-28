Construction workers broke ground on a new project in Langley that will be the first community in Canada designed specifically for people with dementia.

When The Village opens next year, it will house 78 people with memory issues in bungalows surrounded by park-like grounds.

The community will be built in such a way that there will only be one way to come in or out.

It’s modelled after a similar village for people with dementia in the Netherlands called Hogewey. Project leaders here say the “memory care community” will improve the lives of patients and their loved ones.

Residents will be cared for by 72 specially trained staff. They’ll also have access to services such as a barber in the “village square,” be able to grow their own vegetable gardens and care for animals in the community barn.

Living there won’t be cheap, though. Each resident will need to pay between $6,000 and $7,500 per month.