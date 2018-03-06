

CTV Vancouver





The B.C. government wants to start publishing complaints about unlicensed daycares online to help parents decide who they want looking after their kids.

Under proposed changes to the Community Care and Assisted Living Act, inspection reports and substantiated complaints about unlicensed daycare providers would be accessible online for a minimum of five years. Currently, parents only have access to reports about licensed daycare facilities.

"These changes to the law will give families the ability to make more informed decisions about who will care for the ones they love," Premier John Horgan said in a news release Tuesday.

The announcement comes more than a year after the death of Macallan Saini, or "Baby Mac," a toddler who perished at an unlicensed daycare in East Vancouver. The Crown is considering whether to lay charges against the operator.

Baby Mac’s parents, Chris Saini and Shelley Sheppard, have said they never would have placed their toddler with that particular provider if they had had easier access to information about her history.

Documents obtained by CTV News reveal the daycare's operator had been investigated four times at four different addresses in the seven years prior to the tragedy. In three instances, licensing officers determined she had broken the law by having too many children in her care.

The NDP's proposed changes would also apply to unlicensed seniors' homes, which would also have their inspection reports and complaint information published online for five years.

The information is expected to be available online by fall 2018.

In addition, the province has given the Ministry of Health a $2.09-million funding boost to increase the number of licensing officers inspecting care homes and child care facilities.