Combat Eco Fatigue with Tips from Accidental Environmentalist Julia Grieve

"Eco fatigue" is a term used to describe feeling overwhelmed around sustainability initiatives. Some feel pessimistic about the future of sustainability and feel that the planet has gone too far.

Eco fatigue can make the problem feel insurmountable and create the belief that eco efforts don't really matter, but if everyone took small strides to help the planet, it could collectively create positive change.

Accidental Environmentalist Julia Grieve joined CTV Morning Live to inspire people to continue their journey of sustainability with a few challenges.

The Classroom Energy Diet Challenge, presented by Canadian Geographic and Shell, has been around for 10 years. Its purpose is to inspire and educate kids from kindergarten to Grade 12.

Another of the challenges is a Track Your Waste Challenge.

Grieve shared that on average, Canadians create 2.7 kilograms of waste per day.

Tracking your waste in regards to what can be composted, recycled or swapped with a reusable item is a great way to become more conscientious about sustainabliity.

A common item that ends up in landfills are reusable coffee cups.

The inside of these cups have a plastic coating so that they do not leak. As a result a lot of people have gotten in the habit of placing them in the garbage.

However, in many municipalities they are recyclable. Most cups can simply be rinsed out and placed into the recycle bin.

To reduce waste even further, Grieve recommends purchasing a reusable coffee cup.

Well.ca has a variety of stylish options available.

Plastic bags are another item that often end up in landfills.

Residential plastic bags can be brought into a depot for effective recycling, but reusable bags are the best companion for any shopping trip.

Grieve recommended bags from the Upcycled Panam Games Collection.

The bags were thoughtfully created from single-use sporting event waste such as banners and signage.

Additional Information: In the video featuring Accidental Environmentalist Julia Grieve, single-use coffee cups and a variety of plastic bags were dipicted as trash waste. Please note that these items are recyclable in British Columbia. Coffee cups can be rinsed and included in your recycling bin. Plastic bags can be brought to a recyling depot for proper disposal.