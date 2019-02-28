

CTV Vancouver





A serious collision involving several vehicles snarled traffic on Highway 1 in Burnaby during the rush hour commute Thursday morning.

It appears a white pickup truck was travelling west whit it collided with the centre median and ended up in the eastbound lanes.

First responders could be seen performing CPR on the truck driver before they were rushed to hospital.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unclear, and it's not known if anyone else was hurt or what caused the crash.

Footage from the scene also showed a badly damaged grey-coloured sedan.

A 2000s model silver Toyota Corolla was also seen being taken away by a tow truck with no obvious damage other than to one of its wheels.

Crews had finished clearing the scene at around 8 a.m.