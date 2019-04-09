

Authorities prosecuting the U.S. college admissions scandal have levelled new money laundering allegations against more than a dozen celebrities and prominent parents, including B.C.'s David Sidoo.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors in Boston charged Sidoo, actor Lori Loughlin of "Full House" fame and 14 other parents with money laundering conspiracy in connection with the alleged scheme, which involved rigging college entrance exams and bribing coaches at top universities.

None of the allegations against any of the parents have been proven in court. Sidoo's lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld have maintained his innocence, and the Vancouver businessman and philanthropist pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud last month.

Chesnoff and Schonfeld's office declined to comment on the new charge when contacted by CTV News.

No new allegations were announced Tuesday against 13 other parents who have agreed to plead guilty in the case, including "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a prison sentence of between four and 10 months for Huffman, who is expected to enter her plea on May 24.

With files from The Associated Press