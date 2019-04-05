

The son of a prominent B.C. philanthropist charged as part of an alleged U.S. college admissions cheating case has resigned from the board of directors of a Vancouver-based petroleum company.

In a news release posted on the East West Petroleum website Wednesday, the company announced Dylan Sidoo had resigned as a director "effective immediately."

"The board thanks Dylan for his contributions during his tenure with the company and we wish him the best in his future endeavours," the statement read.

He remains on the website of another natural resources company, Meridius Resources, and is listed as the CEO, president, and director.

His father, David Sidoo, was charged last month with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in the U.S. for allegedly paying someone $200,000 to take his two sons' college entrance exams in 2011 and 2012.

The elder Sidoo pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Boston courtroom on March 15. (link to SP’s story) His case is due back in a federal court in Boston on April 18, but he will not be forced to attend.

David is among dozens of wealthy parents now facing charges in the criminal investigation that went by the name "Operation Varsity Blues."

The 59-year-old has already stepped aside from his role as CEO of two separate companies in Vancouver, including East West Petroleum. That company announced his leave of absence from his role as acting company president on March 14.

Messages left for East West Petroleum, and Meridius Resources, were not returned at the time of publishing.

A publicist for the Sidoo family told CTV News Vancouver neither man could comment about the situation for legal reasons.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson