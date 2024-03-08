Cold remedy containing opioid among unauthorized health products seized at B.C. store
Health Canada has seized unauthorized health and beauty products including a cold remedy containing an opioid from a store in Richmond, B.C., saying the products "may pose serious health risks" to users.
The federal department says the Tokyo Beauty and Healthcare store in the Aberdeen Centre mall was selling a number of items for skin treatment or cold-symptom relief labelled as containing prescription or controlled drugs.
One of the cold treatments, Pabron Gold A Granules, contains an opioid, while two eye and skin products contain aminocaproic acid, a prescription drug used to decrease bleeding, but which may cause dizziness, nausea and muscle weakness.
The department says this is the second time in the past few months that unauthorized health products were seized from a Tokyo Beauty and Healthcare store.
Last September, Health Canada said it seized a number of products from another Richmond location that had ingredients that should only be used "under the advice and supervision of a health care professional."
It says the products should be taken to a pharmacy for proper disposal.
The department says the sale of unauthorized health products is illegal because they have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety and quality, which can be dangerous if certain ingredients interact with other medications or foods.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.
