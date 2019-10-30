VANCOUVER – Anyone planning a Halloween costume for Thursday night might want to factor in an extra layer as temperatures are expected to be frigid.

Environment Canada is forecasting the spooky holiday to see temperatures reach a high of 10 C during the day but dip to a low of 1 C at night.

There may be some fog or cloud in the morning, but that's expected to clear in the morning, with no chance of rain.

Thursday's forecasted temperatures are below the norm. The average high temperature for Halloween is 11.1 while the average low is 4.7 C, according to Environment Canada.

The coldest Halloween on record saw lows dip to nearly -6 back in 1984.

On Tuesday, the City of Vancouver issued an extreme weather alert and opened up more spaces at emergency shelters.

The criteria for an extreme weather alert includes temperatures near zero with rainfall heavy enough that it's difficult or impossible for a homeless person to stay dry. Alerts may be issued due to sleet or freezing rain, snow accumulation, sustained high winds, wind chill or rainfall of at least 50 millimetres in a 24-hour period.

Friday and Saturday are also expected to be mostly sunny. Sunday is predicted to see some rain, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione