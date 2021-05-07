VANCOUVER -- COBS Bread is all about celebrating fresh.

The bakeries make everything from scratch and use quality ingredients.

A pillar of COBS Bread bakeries is to support the communities they serve.

Each day they donate leftover baked goods to local charities.

They also give back in other ways throughout the year.

This Mother's Day COBS Bread is giving people yet another reason to celebrate Mom.

On Saturday May 8th and Sunday May 9th, $1 from every scone purchased will go to support the BC Women's Health Foundation.

Their goal is to raise $5000.

BC Women's Health Association is BC's largest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the full spectrum of women's health.

Their aim is to ensure women have equitable access to the highest quality healthcare.

COBS Bread South Point Annex and Semiahmoo Franchisee, Kiran Behl, says community involvement is everything to her.

Behl expressed that it means so much to be able to give back in a meaningful way.

On CTV Morning Live, Behl showcased the delicious scone flavours that are available.

They include a seasonal strawberry passion fruit, lemon blueberry, berry and white chocolate, and cinnamon.

There are 10 bakeries in the Lower Mainland participating in the fundraiser this weekend.

They include:

Main St

Kerrisdale

Davie St

West 4th

West Broadway

Robson Street

Blundell

Richmond Centre

Simahmoo

South Point Annex

COBS Bread:

BC Women's Health Foundation