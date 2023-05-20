Cloverdale Rodeo welcomes crowds for first time since the pandemic

It's a May long weekend tradition in Surrey, but this marks the first year people have been able to enjoy the Cloverdale Rodeo since 2019.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021, and the fair grounds were being upgraded last year.

People lined up for admission, ride tickets and classic fair food options, providing much needed cash flow for the event.

"Some of our long-time sponsors stepped up and gave us some great rates on things like fencing, porta-potties and so on," said Rick Hugh, one of the rodeo's directors. "And we're looking at the crowds today and we think we're going to do okay financially."

Organizers aren't the only ones happy to be back.

Many food truck operators, vendors and exhibitors rely on the fair as a big part of their annual business.

"The Cloverdale Rodeo is actually the biggest event we go to every year, so having lost that, it was a pretty big impact for us," said Mike Hopcroft of animal rescue Wild Education, which exhibits snakes, turtles and other animals at the rodeo.

The actual rodeo, which features events including saddle-bronc and bull-riding, continues to be a big draw.

With $300,000 in prize money up for grabs, professional cowboys from across North America take part.

But not everyone is on-board with the event.

About two dozen animal rights activists with signs greeted people as they entered the fairgrounds.

"We lack a justification for causing these animals unnecessary harm. So in these last four years things have changed," said protest organizer Paul Fader. "More people are waking up to the rights of animals and the justice that they deserve."

Cloverdale Rodeo organizers say they adhere to all rules and regulations pertaining to the treatment of livestock -- and point to sellout crowds at the Stetson Bowl rodeo events, which are an additional cost above the price of admission, as proof the sport is still popular.

"Well, it's a sellout performance this afternoon and with this kind of weather, the temperature is just right. I think people are -- pardon the pun -- chomping at the bit and primed to re-engage with events like ours," Hugh said.

The Cloverdale Rodeo is open throughout the long weekend, and events for the rodeo finals take place on Monday afternoon.