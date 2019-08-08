

CTV News Vancouver





The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans is mismanaging the salmon fishery in British Columbia by not closing the Fraser River to fishing, the Musqueam Indian Band said Thursday.

In a release, the band said the rockslide north of Lillooet that has been blocking salmon from reaching their spawning grounds should lead to a ban on fishing in traditional Musqueam territory near the mouth of the river.

"Musqueam’s leadership and members are extremely concerned that DFO is allowing recreational fishing at the mouth of the Fraser River and in the Salish Sea," the band said. "By permitting such fisheries during this crisis, DFO is neglecting its responsibility to protect salmon. In so doing, DFO is violating Musqueam’s established constitutional Aboriginal rights."

The band said it "applauds" efforts by the DFO and provincial officials to help salmon get past the five-metre waterfall at Big Bar. Those efforts have included capturing and transporting small numbers of fish by helicopter.

Thousands of salmon are still trapped south of the rockslide, however, and more than two million sockeye are expected to arrive at the blockage soon.

If crews are unable to find a way to make the river passable, future salmon runs could be considerably smaller.

Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow said the DFO had told the band it can't fish for salmon for "very limited ceremonial purposes" because of the slide.

"It’s beyond comprehension how DFO and the Minister allowed catch-and-release, and now retention, of stocks of concern during this time of emergency," Sparrow said.

Beginning on Thursday, the band will be sending Musqueam Fisheries Officers to monitor sport fishing activities at the mouth of the Fraser, the band said.