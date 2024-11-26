City to crack down on the Downtown Eastside's illegal street vending

The City of Vancouver said it is cracking down on illegal street vending in the Downtown Eastside, as a result of growing concerns over public safety in the area.

A portion of East Hastings Street is very rarely seen without its tables and blankets topped with phone cases, sneakers, and other bits and pieces.

It has become the “primary destination” for stolen goods, said the city in a statement released Wednesday, both locally and nationally.

Chief Adam Palmer of the VPD said the illicit markets have fueled a “violent shoplifting epidemic” that continues to impact the safety of business owners, staff, and shoppers throughout Vancouver.

“Thousands of dollars in merchandise is stolen every day – often with violence by repeat offenders – and resold for pennies on the dollar by criminal networks in the Downtown Eastside,” he said.

To address the safety risks and the issue of congestion on the street, the city said it will work alongside the Vancouver Police Department to carry out stricter enforcement of traffic and illegal selling bylaws.

Those attempting to sell goods in the area will be required to clear the sidewalks, and if they do not comply, staff may impound their items, the city said. Fines may also be issued for unpermitted vending.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of all Vancouverites, especially those in our vulnerable communities,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

“Increased enforcement of illegal vending demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring the Downtown Eastside streets are safe and accessible for everyone.”

The city said it recognizes that there are vulnerable people in the Downtown Eastside who rely on subsistence vending to supplement their income, or are selling stolen goods under the threat of predatory criminals.

City staff are exploring ways to work with the area’s community economic development organizations to “expand alternate, safer, and legal pathways for low-barrier income generation,” it said.