City proposes $710K to address crime, vandalism in Vancouver's Chinatown

Vancouver council is set to vote on a plan to address crime, vandalism and graffiti in Chinatown.

City staff have drafted an action plan to "uplift" the historic neighbourhood, proposing $710,000 in funding to address issues in the area that have arisen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan Eng, the President of the Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Association told CTV News that since public safety in the area has significantly worsened in recent years.

According to the staff report, anti-Asian hate crimes increased 400 per cent between 2018 and 2022.

“It’s been a really tough four years.” Eng said. “For the seniors, really this is their home, this is their community centre, this is where they come everyday, and if they can’t feel comfortable in their own space then there’s a problem.”

When pandemic restrictions came into effect, there was a marked decrease in foot traffic in the area, as people stayed home and businesses shuttered – some permanently. An increase in reports of vandalism followed.

Eng said the local BIA has been footing the bill for removing graffiti, spending as much as $7,000 a month.

The recommendations coming to council include graffiti abatement strategies as well as increased cleaning and sanitation plans, and a Safewalk program.

Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said the plan to respond to the issues in Chinatown is something she is confident will be approved by an ABC majority on council.

“Vancouver’s Chinatown is a historic gem in our city. It was actually built on racism and exclusion. This was the only place people could build a life, own stores,” she said. “If we lose Chinatown, I think we lose the heart and soul of Vancouver.”

Lorraine Low, the executive director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden said the previous municipal government wasn’t responsive to the community’s concerns, adding that she welcomes the proposal.

“It’s ongoing. It’s not going to be an overnight solution. But this motion and this plan is a really good step forward,” she said.

Council will vote on the report on Tuesday. If approved, the proposed changes will come into effect over the coming months.