City crews monitoring diesel spill in Port Coquitlam creek

The City of Port Coquitlam says it has been responding to a diesel spill in a local creek since last week.

The spill in a creek between Dominion Park and the Traboulay PoCo Trail came from the Canadian Pacific rail yard and was reported to the provincial government on Feb. 4, the city said in a series of tweets Thursday.

"The City was made aware and our emergency services responded quickly to the spill in the creek," the city said. "Absorbent booms were deployed to the waterway as a temporary measure to intercept and collect any petroleum floating on the surface of the water."

Crews are monitoring the area and have been adding absorbent pads daily, the city said.

The provincial Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the federal department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada are investigating, and a cleanup and mitigation plan is underway, the city said.

It was unclear Thursday exactly how much fuel had been spilled or how. CTV News has reached out to CP rail for more information on the spill.