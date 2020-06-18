VANCOUVER -- A nationwide movie theatre chain says it plans to reopen "as many of its locations as it can on July 3," as long as doing so doesn't violate local COVID-19 restrictions.

Cineplex announced its reopening plans in a news release Monday, saying it has been "diligently preparing" to safely reopen its facilities.

In preparation for resuming operations, the company said it has "reexamined all of its buildings and processes," and promises to implement an "industry-leading program with end-to-end health and safety protocols," though it did not describe in detail what that program would look like.

One change the company did announce is that all Cineplex theatres will have reserved seating to ensure proper physical distancing between guests.

The company lists 22 locations in British Columbia on its website, though not all of them bear the Cineplex name.

Movie theatres in B.C. would be allowed to open - with restrictions - if the province moves to Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Wednesday that he's hopeful the province will be ready to enter Phase 3 "sometime next week."