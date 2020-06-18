VANCOUVER -- A nationwide movie theatre chain says it plans to reopen "as many of its locations as it can on July 3," as long as doing so doesn't violate local COVID-19 restrictions.

Cineplex announced its reopening plans in a news release June 15, saying it has been "diligently preparing" to safely reopen its facilities.

In preparation for resuming operations, the company said it has "reexamined all of its buildings and processes," and promises to implement an "industry-leading program with end-to-end health and safety protocols," though it did not describe in detail what that program would look like.

One change the company did announce is that all Cineplex theatres will have reserved seating to ensure proper physical distancing between guests.

Movie theatres in B.C. are allowed to open - with restrictions – now that the province has moved to Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

Cineplex says the following B.C. theatres will be open as of July 3:

Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis, Burnaby

Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza, Kelowna

Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley

Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo, Nanaimo

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas, Richmond

Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill, Surrey

Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver

SilverCity Victoria Cinemas, Victoria

Wondering what will be playing on opening day? Among those listed at the Vancouver theatre are "Kill Bill Vol. 1" and "The Invisible Man."

Also on the list are "Bloodshot," "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey," "The Hunt" and "Knives out."

But others have a slightly different lineup.

The Burnaby location's airing "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "The Way Back" and "My Spy," in addition to some screening in Vancouver.

Theatre-goers in Richmond can watch "Parasite," a Korean film with English subtitles, or " Gone with the Light" and "The Wandering Earth" in Mandarin with Chines and English subtitles.

It's also airing "Good Newwz" in Hindi with English subtitles.

Check out the theatres on the Cineplex website for options and showtimes.