The man who died in a fiery crash near the Peace Arch bordering crossing last week has been identified as the lead pastor of a Metro Vancouver church.

The deceased, Tom Cheung, came to Canada from Hong Kong more than 20 years ago and headed the Port Moody Pacific Grace MB Church, according to a news release confirming his identity.

"Tom was a kind, compassionate and humble individual who loved people and (was) always willing to help others," it said. "This tragedy brutally took away Tom from the family he dearly loved."

He left behind a wife, Athens, and three children. Their youngest child is 12 years old, according to the release.

Cheung was behind the wheel of a Toyota Sienna minivan that was involved in a crash with a Porsche Cayenne SUV near the busy border crossing last Thursday.

The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to erupt in flames. Cheung, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Witnesses said the Porsche was travelling at full speed when it slammed into the minivan, and that it pushed the Toyota some 200 feet before both vehicles came to a rest.

Surrey RCMP is investigating the crash, but has not commented on a cause.

In the meantime, an online fundraiser has been set up to help Cheung's grieving family with "basic living and educational expenses."

"The tragic loss has brought unimaginable devastation to the family. Tom was the main provider for the family," it reads.