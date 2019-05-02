

One person is dead following a fiery crash near the Peace Arch border crossing on Thursday, according to the RCMP.

In a statement, police said the two-vehicle collision took place at around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 99 some 300 metres north of the border.

"Once on scene, officers determined a collision had occurred between a Porsche Cayenne SUV and a Toyota Sienna van," Mounties said, adding that the Toyota minivan caught fire after the crash.

The male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the minivan.

The driver of the Porsche was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was also alone in his vehicle.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle engulfed in flames with a thick plume of black smoke rising from the scene. The crash also sheared off a nearby light pole.

An ambulance could be seen rushing north with its lights and sirens on as well as a police escort.

Local musician Dan Mangan tweeted saying he witnessed the crash.

According to Mangan, an SUV was travelling at full speed when it pushed a minivan some 200 feet before the vehicle burst into flames.

"Some heroes pulled driver out of SUV but nobody got out of van," he wrote.

Police, however, have not confirmed the cause of the crash or the subsequent fire.

The Surrey RCMP's Criminal Investigation team has taken over the investigation, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service is also on scene.

The northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed starting at the border. The road is closed heading south from Beech Road.

According to Canada Border Services, all traffic is being rerouted to the Pacific Highway crossing until further notice.

Anyone who has information about the crash or dash cam footage from the area is asked to call Mounties at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Just witnessed brutal accident at #peacearch border crossing.. SUV full speed pushed a minivan 200 ft. on blvd, which burst into flames. Some heroes pulled driver out of SUV but nobody got out of van 20 ft flames. Hold on to your ppl. Things can change in an instant. Holy shit. — Dan Mangan (@danmanganmusic) May 2, 2019