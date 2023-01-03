'Chronic offender' immediately identified, nabbed for $40K art theft: Vancouver police

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a piece of art worth $40,000 from an art gallery in Vancouver, according to police.

In a statement Tuesday, authorities said police were called by the gallery owner on Saturday.

"Our officers responded quickly, reviewed security video, and immediately recognized the suspect,” spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

"The thief had fled prior to our arrival, but the officers drove to his home in East Vancouver, waited for him, and arrested him when he arrived home carrying the stolen art."

Addison described the suspect, 50-year-old Frances Boivin, as a "chronic offender with more than 115 convictions."

Boivin has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000. His first court appearance was Tuesday.