VANCOUVER -- For the second time in two weeks, vandals have scrawled racist graffiti on the Chinatown lions in Vancouver.

The City of Vancouver posted a tweet Friday showing the concrete statues with a the words "China" and "COVID-19." On May 20, the lions were vandalized with the same words.

The incident comes amid an uptick in racist incidents targeting Asian people and buildings associated with Vancouver's Chinese community. The incidents range from an increase in offensive graffiti to verbal altercations to assaults.

In its Twitter posts, the City of Vancouver said the vandalism has been reported to police and work has begun to remove it. Staff also wrote that the city is looking into applying a coating on the statutes to prevent this from happening again.