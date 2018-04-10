

A Chilliwack pastor is facing several charges relating to child pornography.

Johannes "John" Vermeer has been charged with two counts of possession and two counts of accessing child porn, for offences alleged to have been committed between three and eight years ago.

The RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment started looking into the pastor in 2015 after allegations of possession were reported. Following what Mounties called a "very technologically based" investigation, he was charged with offences dating back to March of that year and May of 2010.

The 58-year-old was arrested last month, and first appeared in a Chilliwack courtroom on March 29. He's due to reappear next Tuesday.

A biography on the British Columbia Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches website said Vermeer was a founding charter member of the Main Street Church in Chilliwack, where he's served as the executive pastor since 2009.

Another pastor at the church told CTV News Tuesday that he recently resigned from the position. Vermeer's bios have been removed from both the BCMB's and the church's websites.

According to the BCMB, Vermeer was an executive committee member with an "extensive background in business and post-secondary education." A cached version of the BCMB bio said he's been married 39 years and has two grown daughters.

It describes him as being passionate about changing lives and growing churches.

This article is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.