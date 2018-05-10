

CTV Vancouver





The mother of a nine-year-old social media star has resigned from her position as a Metro Vancouver real estate agent after a client recognized his own home being used in one of her daughter's rap videos.

Known on the internet as Lil Tay, Angela Tian's daughter has managed to garner 1.7 million Instagram followers and counting with her flashy lifestyle and foul-mouthed antics.

Tay is often seen tossing stacks of $100 bills and bragging about buying fancy cars, even though she doesn't have a licence.

But it appears at least some of the wealth Tay uses to demean others on social media might be borrowed from some unwilling lenders.

In one of her videos, she claims an apartment overlooking the Hollywood Hills belongs to her. But CTV News has learned the property is actually in Vancouver and the owner listed it for sale through Pacific Evergreen Realty, the company Tian worked for. The homeowner recognized his bathroom in the popular social media video and complained to the real estate firm.

When Tian was questioned by her bosses, she chose to resign.

According to the Real Estate Council of BC, a realtor must have the client's permission to record anything inside someone's home.

The council said Tian's licence is being returned. That means she will no longer be able to sell real estate in the region.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander