The recent spell of warm weather has cherry blossom trees blooming across Vancouver.

Temperatures reaching the teens every day for nearly the past week have helped get this year's cherry blossom season off to an extra colourful start.

And Vancouverites were quick to document this sure sign that spring has indeed sprung.

Some posted close-ups of the colorful petals.

And this one showed an entire street lined with blossom.

Man many of Vancouver's 43,000 cherry blossom trees are found downtown

Many of Vancouver's cherry blossom trees originated as gifts from Japan. Most of the trees blossom in March and April, and each tree blossoms for about two weeks.

The city even has an entire festival dedicated to the trees. This year's event will run from April 4 to 28.

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom festival also has a list of the 21 best locations to see cherry blossoms around the city, including Queen Elizabeth Park, Stanley Park and VanDusen Botanical Garden.