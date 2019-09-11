

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in North Vancouver say a man wanted in three jurisdictions for scams targeting the elderly is believed to have scammed again, this time with the help of a female accomplice.

Two more incidents of attempted fraud were reported on Monday, North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

In one of the incidents, the suspect attempted to talk his way into an elderly man's residence, but the man refused to let the unexpected visitor in. The suspect left without stealing anything, police said. He was driving a blue, four-door vehicle and there was a woman sitting in the passenger seat.

Police said the second incident happened in the parking lot of the Safeway at Westview Mall. A man and a woman claimed they had locked their keys in their car and asked the victim, an elderly man, for help.

The suspect pretended to be the victim's neighbour, police said, and asked for a ride home. At some point during the interaction, the suspect stole the man's credit cards.

These incidents are similar to several others that have occurred in North Vancouver, West Vancouver and the City of Vancouver in recent weeks. Police said they believe the suspect in all of these cases is 52-year-old Donald Robert Quinnell.

Quinnell is "arrestable for at least 10 offences in North Vancouver," as well as on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of probation, police said.

He is also believed to be the suspect in as many as 12 distraction thefts in Vancouver and additional offences in West Vancouver.

Police describe Quinnell as well-dressed and well-groomed, and have previously called him "smooth" and "conniving." He is white, stands 6'1" tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He has short, brown hair and brown eyes, and may be wearing glasses or a ball cap.

Police describe his companion as a white woman in her 30s with shoulder-length blond hair. She was seen wearing a blue top and dark jeans.

Anyone who sees the suspects or anything suspicious that seems to fit the profile of these crimes is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call their local police department to report it.