VANCOUVER -- Charges have been approved against two men following a heated confrontation over masks at a Vancouver pizza restaurant.

Authorities confirmed Thursday that James Henry Davidson and Brenton Thomas Woyat are both charged with assault.

Video of the confrontation, which played out late at night on Feb. 20 at a Pizza Pizza location in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood, sparked outrage on social media.

The recording shows two men, who were apparently upset by the restaurant's mask policy, calling staff idiots, scumbags and Nazis.

"You guys are complete morons. COVID is a joke. You are completely brainwashed," one man yells in the video.

The video later shows a teenager who was waiting outside the pizzeria getting roughed up.

Police said the men drove away from the scene, but that officers pulled two suspects over shortly after.